Bahanaga: After seven years, Patta Yatra was organised at Budhikalendra Thakurani shrine at Talapada under Khantapada police limits in Balasore Wednesday.

Amid a crowd of over 10,000 people, 275 devotees walked on burning embers in a 24X4ft trench, as per rituals, Thursday. Sadly, one of the devotees fell and sustained critical burns.

It was said that Bula Das, a devotee was drunk and suddenly lunged into the fire. His legs burned. He was admitted to Gopalpur CHC.

Social activists and some conscious citizens observe that no action has been taken against the superstition such as walking on burning embers.

PNN