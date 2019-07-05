Bhubaneswar: A 23-year-old man died after falling off a terrace in Bomikhal area here late Thursday, a senior Laxmisagar police official said.

Sanjay Nayak, who hails from Karadharpur under Narsingpur police limits in Cuttack, used to work at a fast food centre here and lived in a rented flat in Bomikhal area.

The mishap took place around 11pm Thursday. “Sanjay, along with one of his friends, reached the flat after the day’s work. The duo had dinner and Sanjay went up to the terrace to get some fresh air. However, he slipped off and landed on the ground suffering grievous injuries,” said a police official quoting a neighbour.

Neighbours informed the police which reached the spot and sent the body to Capital Hospital for autopsy. Later, a case of unnatural death was registered in this regard, a Laxmisagar police official said.