Bhubaneswar: Family members of 70-year-old Dushasan Das of Bhimatangi Housing Board Colony received a terrible shock after learning that he had died of a mere cataract operation at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

While the doctors treating him blamed heart attack for his death, the family members did not buy it. They have accused the doctors of administering him the wrong injection which proved to be fatal.

Sources said that Dushasan had been suffering from vision problems. His family members had got him examined at Capital Hospital’s ophthalmology department. Then the ophthalmologists had advised them for a cataract operation.

They took Dushasan to Capital Hospital Saturday. After some tests, the doctors administered him an injection. Few moments later, he was taken into the operation theatre. Before entering the operation theatre, he had said to his family that he was feeling pain in his eyes.

While operation was underway, he complained of unbearable pain in his eyes following which he was shifted to the ICU. There he breathed his last.

His family could not believe that a person who came to the hospital walking on his own and was healthy and fine before coming to the hospital could have died of a cataract operation.

His friends and relatives created a ruckus, demanding an inquiry and action against the doctor responsible for Dushasan’s death. The tension continued until the intervention of the police. Later the police sent his body to the mortuary, telling the family members that the post-mortem would be done Sunday.

Family members allege that the hospital authority, in connivance with the police, tried to cover up the incident.

It is worth mentioning that the incident of patient dying of wrong medication is not new for Capital Hospital.

July 9, Anupama Nayak, an attendant attached with SNCU department of Capital Hospital fell ill and was admitted but she was refused an ICU bed. She was left to struggle for life on a ward’s bed before succumbing to death the next morning, allegedly for not getting proper treatment. Her colleagues and staff had staged a demonstration in front of the superintendent’s office, demanding action.

Cases of doctors and staff asking for bribes are also coming to the fore time and again. Some days ago, a staff was caught red handed by vigilance sleuths while accepting bribe from a patient. There are allegations that starting from nurses to dressers all are used to asking for bribe.

Despite such cases taking place in regular intervals, the hospital authorities have never ever come up with neither any action nor any statement. The hospital authorities not taking any action against the guilty ones has not only encouraged the errant doctors and staff to continue with their unethical practices but also brought disgrace to one of the prime hospitals in the state’s capital.

Post News Network