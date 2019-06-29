Kamakhyanagar: A person was killed and his wife sustained grievous injuries after a passenger bus rear-ended a motorcycle the couple was riding. The incident took place near Rankia area under this police limits in Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gatikrushna Khuntia of Mathakaragola area. Locals came to their rescue and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared Gatikrushna dead on arrival.

The injured woman – identified as his wife Ahalya — was admitted at the district headquarters hospital and was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Irate people staged a road blockade at Rankia disrupting traffic on Jiral-Pandua road demanding police intervention and compensation to the victim.

On being informed police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitating people. The agitation was going on till last reports came in.

According to a source, Gatikrushna was riding the motorcycle with Ahalya riding pillion. They were on their way to a relative’s house at Bolua village from Mathakaragola village when the speeding bus hit them and sped away.

