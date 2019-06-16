Khandapara: In a heartrending incident, a man drowned while trying to save his daughter during Raja celebration at Neelamadhab Pitha here in Nayagarh district Saturday.

According to sources, Suresh Rout, 40, son of Dayanidhi Rout of Chinara village under Itamati police limits had gone on a visit to Neelamadhab Pitha along with his two daughters, two sons, sister, brother and brother-in-law.

Before the visit, the family went to bathe in the Mahanadi river. Meanwhile, due to carelessness, his brother-in-law Sanjay Barad and his 14-year-old daughter Barsha were dragged into deep waters.

In bid to save the duo, Suresh jumped into the river. On the other hand, Suresh’s wife threw her saree and pulled Barad and his daughter while Suresh himself was left behind.

Before his wife could throw the saree again, Suresh was swept away in the river. Hearing the screams, other tourists alerted fire brigade personnel who launched a search operation for Suresh.

However, due to delay in arrival of the fire tender team, local sarpanch Jaykrushna Behera along with his supporters Biswanath Maharana, Sudam Maharana, Chabi Dalei, Krushna Chandra Maharana and Nidhia Maharana jumped into the river and searched for Suresh.

He was recovered from the waters after 1 hour of search and rushed to Khandapara government hospital from where he was shifted to Nayagarh district headquarter hospital (DHH).

However, doctors in the DHH declared him brought dead. According to sources, Suresh worked for a private company in Bangalore and had come home for Raja holidays.

PNN