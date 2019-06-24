Bhubaneswar: A 36-year-old person died late Sunday night after falling off the eleventh floor of Krishna Apartment in Nayapalli late Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Dayanidhi Sahani who is a resident of Mangalpur village in Jajpur. Sahani used to work as a personal driver of a flat-owner for the last seven months.

According to sources, Sahani used to live in the flat as the owner stayed at his residence in Khandagiri. Sahani, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, slipped from the eleventh floor of the building, Sunday. The locals rushed him to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Police, Monday, handed over the body to his family after conducting a post-mortem. He is survived by his wife and parents. Police has started a probe into the matter after registering an unnatural death case (76/19). Sources in the police told Orissa POST that the autopsy report and further enquiry will unravel the real cause of his death.