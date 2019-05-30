Bhadrak: Tension ran high at a three-storey nursing home located at Nua Bazaar in this town after a person fell to death Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-years-old Maheswar Das of Kupari area. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Maheswar was working as a sweeper at the same nursing home.

While some claim Maheswar fell off the third floor accidentally, his family members have alleged murder claiming that he was pushed from the building top.

Town police reached the spot on being informed and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

PNN