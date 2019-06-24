Rourkela: A person was found dead inside a truck parked in Kunumur Chhak in Rajgangpur zone of Sundargarh district Monday morning.

As per the information, locals detected foul smell coming out of the vehicle, whose number plate was of Chhattisgarh. On opening the door, they found a corpse and immediately reported to local police in Rajgangpur.

The Rourkela bound truck was coming from Chhattisgarh. Police have started investigation into the matter. According to the cops, the identity of the deceased was not known yet, but they suspect that the driver of the vehicle is at large.

PNN