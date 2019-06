Balasore: A court here Wednesday awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 20-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017.

The special judge of POCSO court Balasore, Ajanta Sarangi also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, saying failure to deposit the fine would invite an additional jail term of three months.

Bapun Sing had kidnapped the 14-year-old girl from Bankapada village under Chandipur Police Station area September 29, 2017.

He took the girl to different places and raped her before he was nabbed by police from Balasore town October 5, 2017.

He was then produced before the Balasore POCSO court.

