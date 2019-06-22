Parlakhemundi: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his elder brother to death with an axe over a petty family feud at Chintapali village of Bomika panchayat under Gosani block in Gajapati district, Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sundar Behera, 31, elder brother of the accused Tarkeswar Behera, 30, both sons of Ramchandra Behera.

According to sources, a rift prevailed between the two brothers over some family issue. Their frequent fights turned ugly after Tarkeswar attacked Sundar with an axe Friday morning.

Enraged, Tarkeswar chased Sundar in the village street in full public view and hacked him to death.

On being informed by locals, Gurandi police IIC Mukesh Lakra and with his team reached the village and arrested the accused. The body was seized and sent for autopsy to Parlakhemundi district headquarters hospital.

A case was registered in this connection and the body was handed over to family members after autopsy.

PNN