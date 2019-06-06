Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a youth was hacked to death by his younger brother over a family feud at Chadeipali village under Saranakul police limits in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Kuber Sahu, while the accused was identified as Dhaneswar Sahu.

According to sources, a rift prevailed between the families of two brothers over some family dispute. Things took an ugly turn after Dhaneswar attacked Kuber with an axe while he was asleep in their house roof.

Dhaneswar hacked him to death on the spot and later surrendered before the police. The police seized a blood-stained axe from his possession and launched a further probe. The body was seized and sent for autopsy while the accused was produced in court, IIC Kiran Hembram said.

PNN