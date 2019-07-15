Chaudwar: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his mother to death at Gopinath Pada near Kakhadi Bazaar Sahi under Chaudwar police limits in Cuttack district late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sabi Pradhan of Kakhadi Bazaar Sahi. The accused, Prakash Pradhan is absconding.

Sources said, Sabi along with Prakash had gone to attend the marriage function of her nephew at Gopinath Pada. There the mother-son duo entered into a verbal duel over some family issue. Losing his cool, Prakash picked up an axe and attacked his mother.

Relatives rescued the critically wounded Sabi and rushed her to Athagarh government hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

On being informed police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused son.