Baripada: A man axed his wife and mother-in-law to death, suspecting his wife’s infidelity at Khuntapal village of Chikitamati panchayat under Morada police limits in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mamata Mahanta (40) and her mother Sumati Mahanta (61). 50 years old Purnachandra Mahanta is the accused.

Sources said, Purnachandra suspected his wife having an extramarital affair with someone. Carrying an axe, he had been after his wife and mother-in-law to eliminate both of them.

Panicked Mamata and her mother Sumati had taken shelter in a neighbour’s house. In this regard Sumati had registered a police complaint at Morada police station Sunday.

At about 6:30AM Monday, Purnachandra hacked them to death.

“Had the police given importance to the complaint, the mishap could have been avoided,” the villagers alleged.

Accusing the police of not taking the complaint seriously, villagers demanded immediate compensation for the deceased’s families.

PNN