Baripada (Mayurbhanj): In a shocking incident, a man hanged himself to death after killing his two wives over reasons best known to him late Tuesday night.

The heinous incident has been reported from Tadakishol village under Baripada sadar police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to the fore after the women did not come out of their houses Wednesday morning. Locals went to the house only to find the women’s bodies lying in a pool of blood inside the house while the accused was spotted hanging from a tree near the house.

The man has been identified as Shyam Marandi while his wives were Phulamani Marandi and Salkho Marandi.

According to sources, locals found the body of the man, identified as Shyam Bhati, hanging from a tree near his house early Wednesday morning. Following this, the villagers rushed to his house where they found the blood-stained bodies of the two women.

On being informed, Baripada SDPO KP Patnaik and Sadar IIC Swarnalata Minja along with local police and a scientific team reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. Cops also recovered a hammer from the spot.

As per the prima facie investigation, it is suspected that Shyam, who is said to be mentally challenged, allegedly bludgeoned his two wives, who were also siblings, to death with a hammer over a family feud and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his house last night.

While the police have initiated an investigation into the matter, the exact reason behind the incident will be ascertained after the autopsy, sources said.

However, the deceased man’s brother-in-law has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that someone else might have murdered the trio, sources said.