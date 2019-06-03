Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police, Monday, arrested a former employee of a prominent e-commerce platform on charges of stealing around 60 parcels containing products bought by various customers. The accused was identified as Durga Charan Swain of Uma village under Rambha police station limits in Ganjam.

According to sources, Swain along with 12 others was working as parcel delivery boy at the load sharing unit of the e-commerce major. The products are kept for delivery at VIP colony in Unit-8 area under Nayapalli police station limits.

Recently, the supervisor at the unit gave him as many as 54 parcels, including several electronics products and books worth lakhs, to deliver to the respective customers. However, he decamped with the parcels in January.

Later, police registered a case (28/19) based on the complaint of one Shailendra Sekhar Mishra, an employee of the e-commerce giant, and arrested Swain. Swain was sent to judicial custody after being produced before court, Monday.