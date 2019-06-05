Barang: Barang police Wednesday arrested and sent to court a person on charges of verbally abusing and mentally torturing a staff nurse.

The arrested has been identified as Seshadev Rout, secretary of Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC).

According to sources, the UPHC, managed by New India, a voluntary organisation, is located near Bidyadharpur village under Barang police limits. Archana Saha, 25, of Saleibedpur in Olatpur police limits had joined the health centre as a staff nurse in January 2019.

At the time of joining, Rout had taken Archana’s signature on a blank paper and assured her that she would be receiving a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 through cheque.

Accordingly, Archana received the salary for January and February. However, trouble began when she sought permission for her marriage in April. Rout asked her to meet him alone at his residence.

She took permission for two weeks’ leave from the departmental in-charge. But she was shocked to find that she has been fired when she reached the UPHC to rejoin duty May 13.

Although she pleaded for disbursal of two months’ salary, the secretary denied her and again asked her to meet him alone.

She filed an FIR with Barang police Tuesday with proof of verbal misconduct by the secretary.

Barang inspector in-charge Sashikant Rout registered a case (91/19) and began a probe before arresting Rout.