Kendrapara: A 25-year-old woman, the mother of a three-year-old child, was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend June 20 night while she was sleeping at home in Kendrapara district’s Rajnagar Police limits.

The surprising fact is that the woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in the presence of her hubby, who helped his friend to rape his wife. When the woman resisted she was assaulted by her husband.

IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak of Rajnagar Police Station said the woman lodged an FIR June 22 alleging that she was raped by one Braja Mallick of Balarampur, a friend of her husband, June 20 at around 1.30 am while she was sleeping.

The woman said Braja Mallick undressed and raped her while she was deep asleep in the presence of her husband Pravat Mallick.

She said that when she woke up and protested, her husband Pravat Mallick assaulted her and placed a sharp weapon on her neck and threatened to kill her. After the rape Braja Mallick fled, she added.

She later shouted for help and her in-laws rushed in. After listening to her, the woman’s elder brother-in-law, Ranjan Mallick, assaulted her husband, Pravat Mallick, for facilitating the heinous act.

Her father-in-law Sarat Mallick lost his mental balance after hearing about the incident, and made an attempt to commit suicide by jumping into a river. He was rescued by locals, the survivor said in her FIR.

She said that as she failed to get the help of her in-laws to file an FIR against her husband and the accused Braja Mallick, she informed the matter to her parents.

With the help of her parents, she approached Rajnagar Police June 22 and lodged an FIR against her husband Pravat Mallick and his friend Braja Mallick.

Rajnagar Police registered a case (No: 103) under Sections 341, 323, 376 (I), 450 and 109 of IPC and is probing the matter. No arrests have been made. The police are trying to nab the accused, said IIC Nayak.