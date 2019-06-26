Ghasipura: In a shocking incident, a man ended his life after attacking his wife with an axe in Barigaon village Wednesday. Wife has been admitted to hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Manjulata Sahu, while her husband has been identified as Nabaghana Sahu. The bone-chilling incident has been reported from Barigaon village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district. Preliminary investigations revealed that the extreme step was following a family dispute.

According to sources, Manjulata and her husband had an altercation over a family issue Tuesday night. During the commotion, the man flew into a rage and attacked his wife with an axe.

The victim was immediately rushed to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital with critical injuries. After preliminary treatment, she was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.

While Manjulata is undergoing treatment at the hospital and her health condition was stated to be critical. Nabaghana committed suicide by consuming poison a few hours of the incident. He was found in a critical condition in a bush near the village.

Villagers rushed him to the local hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources said.