Bahanaga: A man allegedly killed his wife and hanged her to a ceiling fan at Chitala village of Bahanaga tehsil in Balasore district Monday.

The accused has been identified as Karunakar Mahallik, the husband of deceased Minati Mahallik.

According to a source, Karunakar reached his house in a drunken state late Monday night and had an argument with his wife over money matters. The argument took an extreme turn and the accused killed his wife and hanged her to a ceiling fan in front of his younger daughter.

Since she was the only eyewitness of the murder, the accused tried to kill her as well but she escaped and informed nearby villagers about the incident.

The villagers reached their house and nabbed Karunakar while he was trying to flee from the spot.

On being informed the Soro police reached the spot and detained the accused for interrogation.

PNN