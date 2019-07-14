Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly flashed a Mumbai-based scriptwriter on a video call and also masturbated when the call was on. However, the victim said that the face of the caller was not visible.

The woman immediately tweeted to Mumbai Police, informing them about the incident and registered a case online. She was asked to visit Khar police station to file an FIR.

A case has been registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act against the unknown accused.

In her complaint, she stated, I was at my Khar home when I got the Skype call at 4.21pm. I was unable to see the face of the person who was flashing and masturbating online. After taking screenshots to lodge a complaint, I disconnected the call.