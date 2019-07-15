In a bizarre situation, a 52-year-old Chennai man who was in jail a while ago was desperately missing his life in prison that he decided to steal a bike and go back behind the bars.

According to reports, Gnanaprakasam was out on bail. He made a plan to go inside the jail by stealing a bike from Kailasapuram First Street in Tambaram West and made sure that his face was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

For him, jail meant a roof over his head, three meals a day and friends to hang out with. It seems like Gnanaprakasam was enjoying this life.

”He said he missed prison food as nobody taunted him for being lazy unlike at home. He also said that he wanted to meet his old friends”, Assistant Commissioner of Police P Asokan from Tambaram said.