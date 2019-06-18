Berhampur: With the arrest of two persons Tuesday, police cracked the gruesome murder of a youth at Baunsiapalli village under Sadar police limits here.

Prakash Mallik of Sana Buruda village under Digapahandi police limits was found dead with his throat slit in a canal near Baunsiapalli village Monday.

The accused were identified as Kabiraj Mallik, 26, alias Jani and his uncle Birabar Mallik, 40.

Briefing the media, ASP Mayadhar Sethi said Tuesday that Kabiraj had nursed a grudge against Prakash as he suspected him to have killed his father by sorcery. He wanted to avenge his father’s death seven years ago and hatched a plan with his uncle Birabar to eliminate Prakash.

The gory incident occurred when Kabiraj visited Baunsiapalli village with his uncle and Prakash to attend a Raja feast June 16. The same night Kabiraj made Prakash drink liquor which left him inebriated.

Then, Kabiraj brought an axe from one of his uncle’s house living in the village and hacked Prakash to death. Later, Kabiraj with the help of Birabar dumped the body in the nearby canal and fled.

Police recovered the body Monday and arrested the two when they were hiding inside a country liquor shop in the area. The bloodstained axe and their clothes were seized from their possession and sent for forensic tests to Bhubaneswar.

The two were produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody after the court rejected their bail pleas, the ASP added. Sadar SDPO Jayant Mohapatra and Sadar IIC Bhabananda Pradhan were present at the press meet.