Hinjilicut: A man here under this police limits, who had missing from home for the last 10 years, returned home two days back but committed suicide by hanging himself Wednesday after being informed of his wife’s death.

Sources said that the wife died two months ago.

The deceased was identified as Deba Das, a native of Bandhahuda Sahi in Hinjili. The matter came to fore after people who had been to take their bath in Rushikulya river noticed his body hanging near a motor pump house at Sikiri and informed the Hinjili police.

Reports said Deba went to sleep Tuesday night but later left home without informing anyone. Hinjili police registered a case and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem, IIC Abhimanyu Das said.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that he was pushed into distress after learning about his wife’s death and might have taken the extreme step after losing his mental balance. When contacted, the IIC said that the actual reason about his suicide could be ascertained after availability of the post-mortem report.

