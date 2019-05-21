Pune: A 31-year-old man has lodged a police complaint alleging he found glass shards in his burger at an outlet of ‘Burger King’, a well-known global fast food chain here in this city of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The complainant, Sajid Pathan, an auto-rickshaw driver, went to the outlet located on Fergusson Road here May 15 with his friends to have lunch.

“According to the complainant, he ordered burgers, fries and cold drinks and while having a bite,he suddenly felt something in the throat and also experienced a sharp pain,” an official at the Deccan Gymkhana police station said.

Pathan alleged he received a bruise in his mouth and when he spat, there was blood in it, the official informed. When he checked the leftover burger in his hand, he found pieces of glass in it, the official added, quoting the complaint.

When Pathan complained, the outlet’s staff came to his table, took away the tray along with the food items and asked him to rush to a hospital. Pathan has claimed that some parts of the glass pieces have gone into his stomach for which he is undergoing medical treatment.

He approached the police Sunday and lodged a complaint against the food outlet, the police official said. “We have registered a case against the Burger King’s area manager, store manager and supervisor under Indian Penal Code Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)and 34 (common intention),” the official stated adding that a probe was underway.

PTI