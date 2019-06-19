Ananadapur: In a gruesome incident, a woman died of burn injuries at Koilipal under Anandapur block of Keonjhar Tuesday after her husband set her ablaze.

The woman, who was under treatment at the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital, succumbed to her injuries. The deceased was identified as Liza Naik, 22. Liza’s father Raina Dehury said his daughter had married Prafulla Naik, a resident of Koilipal, last year after courtship.

As Prafulla was employed outside Odisha, Liza used to stay at her parents’ house. After marriage, Prafula’s parents were not happy with Liza. Prafulla along with unknown youths had come to his in-laws house Monday.

At night, Prafulla took his wife to his village to watch an opera show.

Surprisingly, a few minutes later, Liza ran back home with fire all over her body and screaming. She told her family members that Prafulla and his friends doused kerosene on her and set her ablaze near a pond.

Liza was immediately rushed to the Thakurmunda hospital and then shifted to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries Tuesday.

The accused are absconding. Mahhuladiha police reached the hospital and seized the body. Police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case. However, police are yet to ascertain why Prafulla perpetrated such a heinous crime.