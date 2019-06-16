Bhubaneswar: A man, who was stabbed by one of his friends Sunday afternoon, sustained severe injuries at Jharana Sahi area under Airfield police station limits here.

The victim identified as Bijendra Nayak, 30, is a resident of the Jharana Sahi slum area.

According to sources, Nayak works as a sanitation worker in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He, along with his friends, was returning home when he found the accused, Sadhu, creating a ruckus outside Nayak’s residence under the influence of alcohol. They both engaged in an altercation that later turned violent and Sadhu attacked Nayak with a knife. Nayak tried to flee from the spot but Sadhu managed to stab him in the back.

Meanwhile, the onlookers soon called the police who reached the spot immediately and arrested the accused who was trying to flee from the spot. Nayak was rushed to the Capital Hospital. Doctors later referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.