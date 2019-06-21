Bhubaneswar: A 37-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had sustained in a road mishap here late Thursday, a senior Khandagiri police official said Friday.

According to sources, the mishap took place around 11.30pm when the victim, Satya Prasad Routray, a resident of Dum Duma area here, was on his way home on a motorcycle.

“A speeding multi-utility vehicle (OR-05-H-4081) rammed Routray’s motorcycle from the rear near Aiginia. Routray sustained multiple injuries and passersby rushed him to the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Later, he was shifted to a private healthcare facility in Khandagiri area where he succumbed to the injuries Friday afternoon,” the official said referring to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother.