Kendrapara: A man and his wife were assaulted and tied up with a rope on a village road by the family of his elder brother Friday in Ramakani village in Mahakalapada Police Station limits.

IIC Manoranjan Choudhury of Mahakalapada Police Station said Bijay Kumar Behera, the son of septuagenarian Ram Chandra Behera of Ramakani village, was constructing a house Friday.

His younger brother Ajay Behera opposed this due to the land dispute between them, and this led to a fight between Bijay Behera and his brother.

The family of Bijay Behera allegedly assaulted Ajay Behera, his wife Rajanibala Behera and their minor son.

Bijay Behera and his family allegedly tied up Ajay Behera and his wife Rajanibala Behera on the village road in front of their house after assaulting them.

Some villagers informed the matter to the police. A team from Mahakalapada police station led by the IIC rushed to the spot and rescued the couple after an hour.

Rajanibala Behera lodged an FIR at Mahakalapada police station against Bijay Kumar Behera, his wife Tunirani Behera, their son Jayanta Behera and Baijyanti Behera, the daughter of Bijay Behera.

The police registered a case under Sections 341, 323, 307, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC. The police arrested Bijay Behera’s wife, Tunirani Behera, his son, Jayanta Behera and his daughter, Baijyanti Behera, and produced them in the SDJM court Friday.

The police also registered a case under Section 341, 323, 307, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC Friday as per the FIR of Bijay Behera, who alleged that his younger brother Ajay Behera and his wife had assaulted his septuagenarian father, Ram Chandra Behera, and injured him Friday, said IIC Choudhury.

The injured Ramchandra Behera was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara. The police are probing the matter, the IIC said.

