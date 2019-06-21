Barang: A mandarin duckling died 48 hours after its hatching at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here Friday.

According to ACF Ashok Kumar Das, two ducklings were hatched at NZP’s aviary Wednesday morning. “The ducklings were premature and weak. Besides, there was rat menace at the aviary. In order to ensure all-round safety and care for the young winged species, we shifted them to the quarantine of the veterinary facility here,” said ACF Das.

However, owing to alleged non-availability of post-birth care at the quarantine, one of the two ducklings died Friday morning.

With this death, the number of mandarin ducks at Nandankanan reached 15.

The mandarin duck (Aix galericulata) is a perching duck species native to East Asia. It is medium-sized, at 41–49cm (16–19 inch) long with a 65–75 cm (26–30 in) wingspan.