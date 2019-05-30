Banarpal: The shrine of Lord Mandoradhar holds significance in more ways than one amongst the villagers of Patna — also famed as Gadadurg — in Balaramprasad area under Banarpal block of Angul district.

The shrine nestles in the lap of nature. Once at the temple premises, the devotees get mesmerised with the scenic view around them. Above all, the black granite statue of the Lord is worth mentioning. Such is the beauty of the black granite statue that new visitors become instant admirers of the Lord after their very first look at it.

Besides Mandoradhar, the shrine also houses 33 crore gods of Hindu pantheon. Sri Krishna’s childhood activities carved out on stones can also be seen here.

According to the elders in this area, Mandoradhar is being worshipped here as the incarnation of Lord Bishnu since past five hundred years.

When quizzed about how and when the Lord’s worship started, the seniors have a popular legend to tell.

One day the courtiers and soldiers of Angul king were bringing Lord Mandoradhar from Puri to Angul on elephant back for the success of a sacred fire (yajna). On their way to Angul, the entourage stopped at Balaramprasad and the Lord took rest for the night on the elephant back. However, in the morning, the elephant did not get up. Not even after the desperate attempts of soldiers to get the animal stand up.

Thereafter, the village head had a dream that Lord Mandoradhar would be worshipped at the same place.

And since that day the Lord is being worshipped here, at first from a thatched house, then from a podium and now from a temple.

The elders here are all in praise of the Lord’s power. They say Kalapahad had made several attempts to despoil the place of the statue during his several invasions on the temples in Odisha, but failed.

Devotees are seen lying at the shrine for days together supplicating for a grant. ‘Dahi Pakhal’ is most favourite prasad of the Lord. “If someone offers this bhog to the Lord, his wishes are granted,” describes 70-year-old priest Murali Mahapatra.

Another credence associated with the shrine is also taken very seriously by the villagers.

“If the sound of Lord’s Kathau (wooden sandal) or his flute is heard at night, it is a bad omen for the village,” says Krutarth Chandra Singh.

According to Chakradhara Mahapatra, an elderly person, daily ‘anna bhog’ is offered to the Lord and devotees have it with great pleasure. There has been no such a day when any devotee has to return without having the Prasad.

‘Janmastami’ is the biggest festival of the Lord. On this occasion, villagers join hands to celebrate the festival with a lot pomp and gaiety, Mahapatra added.

PNN