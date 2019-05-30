Angul: Currently mango lovers here are thronging the district administration-run bazaar for the fruit which has been opened besides Angul Stadium here.

Bombay Green, Amrapali, Himsagar, Latasundari, Langra, Baiganpali, Raja Baiganpali, Hatimunda, Dashehari, Mallika and Gulabkhas are the varieties that are in high demand. This apart, the ‘desi’ variety is also available. This is the third time that such a market is functioning here.

“This market is providing us a medium to sell the fruits directly to customers, whereby they are getting them at comparatively lesser prices,” observed a farmer.

Echoing the same another farmer observed, “This market bridges the gap between us and the consumers. There is no middlemen aspect. Hence both sides are benefitting.”

However some farmers opined that this initiative could have been taken earlier. According to them, if the aim of this market is to help farmers sell their mangoes at a fair price, then it should have been opened earlier. They said the selling of mangoes has started quite early here and middlemen have already earned the first mover advantage.

However, people are thankful to the district administration for organising such a beautiful market, specifically for mangoes.

“Whenever we buy mangoes from markets, there is this fear that it has been artificially bred. But here farmers are bringing the fruits directly from the trees,” a customer said.

“Getting so many varieties of mangoes under one roof is a rare opportunity. All should pay a visit at least for once and take home some rare varieties of the mangoes as these fruits are seasonal,” another one observed.

While inaugurating the market Wednesday, Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said the mango market would be helpful for farmers, consumers and self help groups.

This initiative jointly organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Horticulture Department, Regulated Market Committee and FES will run till June 5.

