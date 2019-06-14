Daringibadi: Like in every year, the district administration, with the help of NGO Jagruti, has organised a ‘Mango and Minor Crop Market’ fair for three days near the Daringibadi Square in Kandhamal district. Fruits and minor crops produced through organic farming are sold in this market.

Tribal products like millet powder, kangu, kuweri, jana and various varieties of mangoes are the main attraction in this market. Locals and people from West Bengal come to this market to purchase the organic products.

The district administration has been organising this market every year in June from 2017 in Daringibadi block and other blocks of the district to increase demand for minor crops and mangoes raised through organic farming under the Odisha Millet Mission Yojana.

The objective of the government is to introduce people to tribal produced organic minor crops and mangoes. The minor crops cultivated in the tribal area have high nutritional value.

The government decided to provide two kg millet to every family under the PDS scheme in the district from 2019. In some blocks, the government will provide millet ladoo to children in Anganwadis on a pilot basis. This will enable the kids to get essential proteins and nutrition.

The Jagruti and Pahadia producer groups have been organising markets to sell minor crops with the help of the district administration.

The cultivation of minor crops was started by the Millet Mission and the Jagruti group through 2,500 farmers in areas like Daringibadi, Bramarabadis, Siangbali, Badabanga, Dainakbadi, and Greenbadi.

The government’s Tribal Development Department and Cooperatives have purchased around 150 quintals of minor products from the district’s farmers this year.

Jagruti NGO President Kailash Chandra Dandapata said farmers in the area are showing more interest in cultivating minor crops now. The demand for minor crops raised here is increasing in the state and outside.

Millet Mission official Mahendra Parida is managing the market every year.

