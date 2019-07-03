Former Indian cricketer and ace commentator Sanjay Manjrekar landed in soup Wednesday during India’s clash with Bangladesh in the 2019 ICC World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Manjrekar was brutally trolled on social media after his criticism of ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his ‘slow innings’.

Dhoni hit 35 runs off 33 balls which in no way is a ‘slow innings’ as Manjrekar put it.

“Here’s something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm-up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it’s mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games. #ICCCWC2019,” read his tweet.

Here’s something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it’s mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games.#ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 2, 2019

Fans were left fuming after Manjrekar’s assessment of Dhoni’s batting. Some even claimed that they muted their television sets when Manjrekar came on air. Some social media users even started a petition to remove Manjrekar from the commentary panel.

Suffice to say, the former Indian batsman received a ton of flak for his opinion.

Check out the tweets below:

Sanju Manju is so bad that even fans are muting @StarSportsIndia Hindi. Let's try this. The next time Sanjay Manjrekar comes on commentary, Mute commentary, take a pic. Tweet with #SackManjrekar If you don't like this senseless commentary do it. RT & Spread too. #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/mOP0K9lmJp — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 2, 2019

When Other Batters Hit 4 or 6 Sanjay Manjrekar : That's a Perfect Shot When Dhoni hits 4 or 6 Sanjay Manjrekar : That was a Bad Ball from Bowler 🚶🚶#INDvBAN — ꃶ Aяανιиd Messi 🇦🇷 ꃶ (@Messi_ArvinD) July 2, 2019

If only Sanjay Manjrekar batted the way he wanted Dhoni , Rahul or any other.. he cud have won us World Cup.. but alas he didn’t.. so STFU @sanjaymanjrekar ..#IndiaVsBangladesh — #MODIfiedMe. (@ganchen2) July 2, 2019

One thing common to Dhoni haters, Kohli haters, Rohit haters and Sachin haters is that they all hate Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra equally. Divided by hate, united by hate. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 2, 2019

Sanjay manjrekar seems more happy seeing dhoni out than the players 🤷‍♂️ #BANvIND #WC19 — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) July 2, 2019

Speaking of the match, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in their penultimate league encounter to enter the semi-finals of the World Cup.

PNN