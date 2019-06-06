Banki: The body of a man was found on the banks of river Mahanadi under the Jatamundia-Subarnapur Bridge Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kabi Behera, 44, a fish vendor, who belonged to nearby Karabara village. Damapada fire brigade recovered the body. Kabi, son of Buddhi Behera, had gone to the riverbank for bathing Monday. His younger brother Pradip had reported in Banki police station that Kabi accidentally slipped into the water and drowned. Banki police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.

PNN