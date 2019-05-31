Keonjhar: Even though scores of villages in Keonjhar district are yet to be electrified, data available under RTI replies revealed that all villages in the state have been provided electricity by April 28 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

When the ground reality says a different story, such wrong information has left many surprised.

Reports said rural electrification has been going on in Keonjhar, but has failed to make much progress.

Throughout the years, the collectorate has been flooded with complaints about non-electrification issues on a daily basis.

BPL people in scores of villages still live under the darkness amid allegations that there has been no trace of over 10,000 utility poles being used under rural electrification drive. Besides, the authorities have also failed to trace five transformers and cables, which are missing during electrification.

When many villages have not been electrified, Nesco authorities have certified that electrification work in the district has been completed. Various quarters have demanded an investigation into the false claim on rural electrification.

In many villages under Bansapal, Joda and Telkoi blocks, electrification has been left half way. It has been confined to pole installation and wiring of households.

Poles have been dumped in some villages, but it was claimed that electrification in those villages was over.

Surprisingly, contrary to the ground reality, superintending engineer of Nesco, Narayan Das, asserted that electrification to all villages was completed. But all households were not fully provided electricity.

He added that due to cyclonic storm Fani the electrification drive has been delayed but it will be completed by June.

PNN