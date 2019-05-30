Oupada: Farmers living in villages around the Kuladiha Elephant Sanctuary in the Oupada block of Balasore district are worried over the increasing elephant menace.

Elephants frequent Gadasahi panchayat throughout the year and damage crops, but the Forest Department has failed to check this.

Farmers said the Rabi and Kharif crops, spread over several hectares, were destroyed by the animals. They said they have been complaining at the Ranger’s office, but nothing has been done.

The farmers said that Fani extensively damaged their crops, and elephants damaged whatever was left.

Since the last two days animals have been damaging crops, and farmers are spending sleepless nights trying to drive them away. At night, the farmers burst crackers and beat drums to frighten away the animals, but very often they are of no use.

The farmers feared if the elephant menace was not checked they will have to give up farming.

Farmers like Sukadev Giri, Natabar Giri, Jayant Senapati, Baburam Patra, Banamali Gadagayan, Mahendra Senapati and Jogendra Senapati filed a complaint at the Range office, seeking compensation for damaged crops.

Ranger Pradip Kumar Jena said crop damage will be assessed and steps will be taken to pay compensation.

PNN