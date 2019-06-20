People who practice yoga believe that, if performed correctly, it can work miracles both for the body and mind. But there are people who would rather burn calories at a gym. Ahead of International Yoga Day, Orissa POST interacted with a few youngsters to get their views on these different ways to achieve fitness.

“Gymming is for those who want an attractive body and toned muscles. Yoga can keep you fit and give you a lean body. At the moment, youngsters are leaning towards exercising at the gym to get a good-looking body that they can flaunt,” said Subarna Rout of Rayagada who wants to get a six-pack abs. Spending time in the gym helps those who are obese, he added.

“Intensive physical training in a gym is effective for those who want to shed their extra kilos. A single session of a couple of hours at the gym can burn up to 3,500 calories that equals to losing half a kilo of body mass but if you do yoga it will take more time to get that kind of result,” Subarna said.

Subhrant Bal of Jagatsinghpur who works with an IT firm said, “After a gruelling nine-hour work schedule, I have no interest in spending time at the gym. Also, I am not desperate to have inflated biceps and triceps. What I need is peace of mind and a fit body. This can be achieved by practicing yoga and pranayam at home in the morning. I also practice meditation, a form of yoga that helps me concentrate well.”

If a person has been practicing yoga from childhood, there is no need to spend time in the gym. Yoga can give one a toned body and desired flexibility, said Subhrant.

Priyanshu Mohanty of Bhubaneswar has won many awards performing yoga across the country. He said, “A gym session can make you feel exhausted and hungry while yoga revitalises you and regulates the body metabolism. It is best to combine three to four days of cardio exercises with two to three yoga sessions in a week if you want to prevent weight gain. Cardio activities include aerobics, walking, jogging, cycling, skipping, dancing and swimming. Space out your workout days. Keep one day in a week for resting. Keep a watch on your diet and lifestyle to get the best results in a short span of time.”

Arun Behera of Cuttack said, “Most of the physical exercises like gymming, swimming, and aerobic workouts help burn calories and make the body flexible. People who think doing yoga at home will be easier should think again. One must remember that yoga can have adverse effects on the body if not practiced under the supervision of an expert. As professionally run yoga training centres in the state are few, people often join gyms which are mushrooming in the state.”

