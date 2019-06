Phiringia: Fear gripped remote areas of Phiringia block in Kandhamal district after a Maoist poster was seen near Lendri village under Saringia panchayat.

The red rebels have urged the local populace to join them and fight for their rights in the poster. They have also asked the people to fight against government’s oppression and police excesses.

These apart, the ultras have further called for a 24-hour bandh accusing the government and police of repression in the area.

PNN