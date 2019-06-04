Malkangiri: Acting on a tip-off, Malkangiri police Monday arrested a 25-year-old CPI (Maoist) sympathizer for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal cases. The accused was identified as Trinath Bhumia of Kotepali village under Mathili police limits.

According to the police, Bhumia was actively working for the CPI (Maoist) Party in Tulsi Hill range area under Mathili police limits of Malkangiri district.

He is reportedly involved in many crimes executed by CPI (Maoist) to create terror in the area. He is also trained in planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the police added. He has five cases registered against him at Mathili police station, the police further added.

Trinath was allegedly behind planting landmines in panchayat offices, schools, culverts and bridges. He has also been involved in several killings in the area.

PNN