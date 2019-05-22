Malkangiri: Maoists have called for a bandh in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh May 25 opposing the encounter in Padua area in which five Maoists were killed. In a letter the Maoists have urged everyone to observe the bandh.

In a two-page letter issued to Chitrakonda media by the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI(Maoist)s, committee’s secretary Ganesh has condemned the encounter that took place May 8.

Apart from giving the bandh call, the extremists have also accused mainstream political parties such as BJP, BJD and TDP of looting natural resources from Padua area. The parties are not even willing to provide health services and forest land rights to the tribals of the region, the ultras alleged in the letter.

The Maoists have also mentioned that instead of protecting the interest of a common man by constructing roads and towers, the government is trying to suppress the demands of citizens and is working in favour of various companies, the letter added.