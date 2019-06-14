Seraikela (Jharkhand): At least five police personnel including two sub-inspectors and three jawans were killed in a Maoist attack at Seraikela Tuesday evening, around 6.30 pm, police said.

According to police, the victims were shot dead by Maoists Friday while they were patrolling the area here. When the patrolling team reached the weekly market at Kukdu Bazar under Tiruldih police station limits in the district a Maoist squad attacked the policemen.

Some police personnel are said to be injured in the incident.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General (Operations) Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead, He added that rescue and relief operations were being conducted.

Earlier, at least 26 security personnel of central police force and state police were injured after Maoists triggered a series of IED blasts early morning in Rai Sindri hills under Kuchai police station limits of the district May 28.