Malkangiri: Maoists killed one and released two others after beating them up mercilessly at Kukurakunda village under Mathili police limits in this district, Saturday.

The Red rebels had abducted Guja Kobasi, Masa So and Unga Kalmari suspecting them as police informer.

At a kangaroo court, they sentenced Kobasi to death. Then they killed him by slitting his throat. Later they thrashed So and Kalmari before their release.

The incident has created panic among the villagers.

Initially, it was said that two villagers were abducted but later the number went up to three.

PNN