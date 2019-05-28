Virat Kohli has in the past stated quite a few times on how his relationship and subsequent marriage with Anushka Sharma has helped him grow as a person and the India captain reiterated his feelings once again as he claimed that marriage has also improved him as a leader of the cricket team.

Speaking at the captains’ media day in London, Virat Kohli opened up on how his life has changed post his marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

“You become more responsible (after marriage). It’s very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more.

“I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It’s only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player,” Kohli replied on being asked how it is to lead a team before and after getting married.