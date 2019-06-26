Bhubaneswar: Maruti Suzuki India Limited organised mass delivery of Vitara Brezza here, Wednesday. The company delivered 51 Vitara Brezza to its owners. The event was organised by MSIL regional manager Vivek Sarode and dealership owners.

“Brezza has been hugely accepted in Odisha. We sell around 3000 units of Brezza in odisha in Y-o-Y. But if we add other SUV models such as Ertiga, S-Cross, we reach the sale of 10,000 in Odisha,” said Vivek.

MSIL holds 50 per cent of market share in the industry in which Brezza contributes 8 per cent.

MSIL claimed that it sells around 12,300 units of Vitara Brezza on an average per month. “During last fiscal, it sold around 1.5 lakh units of the model. The company so far has sold around 3.5 lakh units of the vehicle since launch,” the official said. MSIL Territory Sales Manager Ankur Sharma said that company is planning to double its sales in Odisha.

In addition, a session highlighting the road safety and vehicle care measures was also organised. About 300 people attended the event.