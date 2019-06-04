Bhubaneswar: The state government is planning a massive plantation drive across the state and supply free seedlings to boost green cover lost in the Cyclone Fani.

In a consultation programme on ‘Restoration of Greenery post Fani‘ at the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) here, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathi said plans have been made to ensure that the lost green cover is restored.

He said, “We have planned to undertake a plantation drive in an area of about 6,000 hectares in the next five years. Under the drive, coastal belt, forest land and road sides will be included. We have also decided to distribute 50 lakh seedlings free of cost to boost the drive.“

The official said 25 lakh seedlings would be planted in urban areas, adding, “We propose plantation of disaster-resilient casuarina trees, which also help in protecting the environment by reducing wind velocity. Besides, they are also commercially beneficial. While there is dearth of disaster-resilient saplings in the state, the government has planned to seek support from neighbouring states,“

Other experts and enviornmentalists also pointed out the need for sustainable restoration works. “Even as severe cyclonic storm Fani has damaged millions of trees in the state, it is high time we thought of cyclone-resilient trees as cyclones are likely to be more frequent in the near future so far as the current scenario of global warming and Odisha’s vulnerability to climate change are concerned,” said eminent environmentalist Professor Radhamohan.

The programme was organised by the Civil Society Responds to FANI (CSRF), a group of civil society organisations, and the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD).

“Massive plantation through a convergence mode is the need of the hour to compensate the green loss. This requires collective action from the government, civil society organisations, community-based organisations and corporates,“ said Jagadananda, Founder of CYSD.

A large number of government officials, civil society leaders, panchayat representatives from the affected areas, officials of National Service Scheme and National Youth Project attended the meet.