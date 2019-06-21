Leeds: Former skipper Angelo Mathews (85, 115b, 5×4, 1×6) scored an unbeaten half century to guide Sri Lanka to a modest 232/9 against hosts England in their World Cup fixture here Friday.

Mathews starred in two crucial partnerships, adding 71 and 57 runs with Kusal Mendis (46) and Dhananjaya de Silva (29) for the fourth and sixth wickets, respectively, as Sri Lanka recovered from a disastrous start. Avishka Fernando (49) too contributed.

For the hosts, it was the disciplined bowling effort from pace duo of Jofra Archer (3/52) and Mark Wood (3/40) who snared three wickets apiece. Adil Rashid (2/45) took two wickets, while Chris Woakes (1/22) scalped one.

Electing to bat, it was a disastrous start for the Lankans as they were reduced to 3/2 in 2.2 overs after Archer and Woakes struck early, removing Dimuth Karunaratne (one) and Kusal Perera (two) in three balls.

Fernando then blasted six fours and two sixes, sharing some valuable runs with Mendis. But an upper cut gone wrong saw Sri Lanka lose Avishka and slip to 62/3 in 12.5 overs. Mathews joined Mendis and brought up the team hundred in 23.2 overs.

However, leg-spinner Rashid struck twice, removing Mendis and new man Jeevan Mendis (0), as Sri Lanka slumped to 133/5 in the 30th over.

Mathews and Dhananjaya then resurrected Sri Lanka and took the team close to the 200-mark. Once Dhananjaya was removed by Archer in the 44th over, it was a lonely battle for Mathews.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 232/9 (Angelo Mathews 85 n o; Jofra Archer 3/52, Mark Wood 3/40) vs England. Match to continue.