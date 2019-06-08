You must have heard the name of McDonald’s. It has the world’s largest chain of fast food restaurants, serving more than 58 million customers every day. Usually people go to restaurants, but have you ever heard of a restaurant opened for bees?

You might have guessed what we are talking about. Yes, you are right.

In Sweden, McDonald’s has opened a restaurant specifically for bees. This is the smallest outlet of McDonald’s, called ‘McHive’. This outlet is made and placed in grasslands surrounded by trees and plants.

This restaurant has been designed by a professional designer keeping activities of bees.

After this, bees in Sweden do not face any trouble. The main reason behind this initiative is to keep bees safe from human dangers.