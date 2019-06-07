Bhubaneswar: Medical Council of India (MCI) Friday approved the admission of second and third batch of students to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Bolangir; Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada; Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput, in the state.

MCI has permitted the state government to enroll 100 MBBS students in each of these four medical colleges for the academic session 2019-20.

In separate letters to the deans of these, the MCI has intimated them regarding the approval of the MCI Board of Governors for renewal of permission for admission of 100 MBBS students in these four medical colleges.

While the medical colleges at Baripada and Koraput started functioning from the 2017-18 academic session, the other two colleges started functioning from the 2018-19 academic year. Last year also 100 MBBS students were admitted in each of these four medical colleges.

“The permission is valid for one year and only for admitting one batch of 100 students for the academic year 2019-2020. The next batch of students for the MBBS course will be admitted to the college only after the permission of Board of Governors in supersession of the MCI for renewal/recognition,” the MCI said.

These government medical colleges have been asked to reserve 15 per cent of the MBBS seats for which the permission has been granted for all-India quota.