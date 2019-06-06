New Delhi: No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek June 13-14.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that “to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister.”

PTI