Keonjhar: The poor healthcare services at the Bansapal Community Health Centre in the Bansapal block of Keonjhar district have become a serious concern for people here.

Although Bansapal block is known for malnutrition, high death rates, tuberculosis, diarrhea and malaria among others, the administration is not at all concerned about providing proper medical services.

The inaccessible, poor healthcare service in hilly areas is forcing people to go to traditional healers.

A Community Health Centre (CHC) was opened in this block in 1962 to provide healthcare in hilly areas of Bansapal block. But an acute shortage of doctors at the hospital has thrown healthcare out of gear. Patients are forced to lie on the floor due to lack of beds.

Patients are also facing serious problems due to unhygienic condition of the CHC drain. Drains are not cleaned here. Safe drinking water is also not available in the hospital.

Locals said that there was no meeting room in the hospital and due to that no regular reviews of the healthcare services are held. The hospital in-charge’s post is also vacant.

Although medicines are available they are not supplied to patients. The government’s ‘Niramaye’ scheme has failed here. People said there were irregularities in conducting FP operations at the CHC.

The posts of specialists in departments like Paediatrics, Anesthesia, Surgery and Gynaecology are vacant since years. Patients are sent to Keonjhar Headquarters Hospital as there are no other alternatives.

Bansapal ADMO Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal said that steps will be taken soon to fill all posts at the hospital.

PNN